(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Wednesday announced the launch of a secondary public offering of 8 million shares of common stock.

This offering is being arranged by certain selling stockholders, and Torrid will not receive any funds from the sale.

Additionally, underwriters have the option to buy an extra 1.2 million shares within 30 days.

