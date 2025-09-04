Torrid Holdings Inc. Reports Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.57 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $8.33 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $262.81 million from $284.64 million last year.

Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.57 Mln. vs. $8.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $262.81 Mln vs. $284.64 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $235 - $245 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.015 - $1.030 Bln

