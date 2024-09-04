Torrid Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.328 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $6.629 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $284.638 million from $289.144 million last year.

Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $8.328 Mln. vs. $6.629 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $284.638 Mln vs. $289.144 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $280 to $285 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.135 to $1.145 Bln

