Markets
CURV

Torrid Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, But Beats Estimates

June 05, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.94 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $12.17 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $265.965 million from $279.771 million last year.

Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.94 Mln. vs. $12.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $265.965 Mln vs. $279.771 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $250 to $265 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.030 to $1.055 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CURV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.