Torrid Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.94 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $12.17 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $265.965 million from $279.771 million last year.

Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.94 Mln. vs. $12.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $265.965 Mln vs. $279.771 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $250 to $265 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.030 to $1.055 Bln

