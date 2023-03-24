Markets
Torrid Holdings Gains On Narrower Net Loss In Q4

March 24, 2023 — 11:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) are climbing more than 23 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. Further, the company announced the appointment of Mark Mizicko as Chief Commercial Officer, effective March 23, 2023.

The fourth quarter net profit was $3.84 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net loss of $22.75 million or $0.21 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $2.92, up 22.68 percent from the previous close of $2.38 on a volume of 1,203,289.

