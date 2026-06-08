Is Torrid Holdings (CURV) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Torrid Holdings (CURV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Torrid Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Torrid Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURV's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CURV has moved about 67.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Torrid Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Genesco (GCO) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.1%.

For Genesco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Torrid Holdings belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.8% so far this year, so CURV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Genesco is also part of the same industry.

Torrid Holdings and Genesco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.