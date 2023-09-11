Torrid Holdings (CURV) Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Decline Y/Y

Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV released second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Both metrics declined year over year. The soft performance compelled management to revisit its guidance.



Lisa Harper, the chief executive officer of the company, said, "Our second quarter results were in line with our guidance, reflecting our commitment to disciplined expense and inventory management even amidst a challenging market.”

Torrid Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Torrid Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Torrid Holdings Inc. Quote

Let’s Delve Deeper

Torrid Holdings posted earnings of 6 cents per share in the fiscal second quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents per share. The company recorded earnings of 22 cents per share in the year-ago period.



Net sales were $289.1 million, down 18.2% year over year. Also, comparable sales decreased 18% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a decline of 18.8%.



Gross profit amounted to $102.7 million, down 21.9% from the $131.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, the gross margin contracted 168 basis points to 35.5% from the prior-year period.



The contraction in the gross margin can be attributed to a decrease in private label credit card funds, the deleverage of store occupancy costs due to lower net sales, and higher store depreciation expenses and merchandising payroll costs. These were partly mitigated by improved pricing strategies.



Selling and administrative expenses declined 11.5% to $69.6 million. As a percentage of net revenues, selling and administrative expenses increased 180 bps to 24.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $32.2 million, down 38.2% from the $52.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 360 bps to 11.1% from the prior-year period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Financial Details

Torrid Holdings ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $18.5 million. Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter, including available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit agreement, was $148.8 million. Cash flow from operations was $31.7 million.



Total stockholders' deficit was $207.7 million at the end of the quarter under review.

Store Update

In the quarter, the company opened three and closed two Torrid stores. The total store count at the end of the period was 639 stores.

Guidance

Fiscal 2023 is regarded as a crucial 'rebuild year,' with a focus on balancing merchandise assortment through exceptional value and product offerings. Also, the company is committed to expanding its customer base through a stellar omnichannel strategy.



Torrid Holdings anticipates third-quarter net sales of $242-$252 million compared with the $290 million reported in the year-ago period. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $11-$15 million.



For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates net sales of $1.08-$1.12 billion. In the last fiscal year, the company reported net sales of $1,288.1 million. It projects adjusted EBITDA between $90 million and $100 million.



Capital expenditure is projected at $35-$40 million, reflecting infrastructure and technology investments, and 30-40 new stores for the fiscal year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have fallen 77.1% in the past year as compared with the industry's decline of 1.8%.

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked stocks are Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO.



Urban Outfitters, which specializes in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 23.8%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 84.6% and 6.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. URBN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.2%.



Abercrombie & Fitch is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. ANF delivered a significant earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 10.1% from the previous year’s reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 724.8%.



American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 15.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 20.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. AEO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 43.2%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.