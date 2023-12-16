Torrid Holdings (CURV) Price Target Increased by 84.23% to 4.17

The average one-year price target for Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) has been revised to 4.17 / share. This is an increase of 84.23% from the prior estimate of 2.26 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.98 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.36% from the latest reported closing price of 4.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrid Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURV is 0.01%, an increase of 31.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 85,607K shares. The put/call ratio of CURV is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sycamore Partners Management holds 82,352K shares representing 79.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 379K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 25.42% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 180K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 36.72% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 178K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 90.50% over the last quarter.

Torrid Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

