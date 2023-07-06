Torrid Holdings (CURV) Price Target Decreased by 29.47% to 3.10

The average one-year price target for Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) has been revised to 3.10 / share. This is an decrease of 29.47% from the prior estimate of 4.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.95% from the latest reported closing price of 2.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrid Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURV is 0.01%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 87,088K shares. The put/call ratio of CURV is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sycamore Partners Management holds 82,352K shares representing 79.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 557K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 80.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 519.22% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 381K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 88.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 1,015.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 362K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 43.91% over the last quarter.

Kestrel Investment Management holds 304K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Torrid Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

