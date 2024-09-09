Is Torrid Holdings (CURV) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Torrid Holdings (CURV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Torrid Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Torrid Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURV's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CURV has returned 14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 11.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Torrid Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Lands' End (LE) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.9%.

Over the past three months, Lands' End's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Torrid Holdings belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, meaning that CURV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lands' End falls under the Retail - Catalog Shopping industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +37.9%.

Torrid Holdings and Lands' End could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

