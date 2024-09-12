Torrid Holdings Announces Pricing Of Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings (CURV) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of the common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share to be sold by certain stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2024.

Torrid will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.2 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.