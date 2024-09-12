News & Insights

Markets
CURV

Torrid Holdings Announces Pricing Of Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

September 12, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings (CURV) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of the common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share to be sold by certain stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2024.

Torrid will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.2 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CURV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.