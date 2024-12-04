Torrid falls -29.9%

Torrid (CURV) is down -29.9%, or -$1.37 to $3.21.
- Torrid Holdings Reports Improved Margins Amid Sales Decline
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- Torrid cuts FY24 revenue view to $1.083B-$1.098B from $1.135B-$1.145B
- Torrid reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus 3c
- Torrid sees Q4 revenue $255M-$270M, consensus $289.34M
