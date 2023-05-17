Torrid CFO Tim Martin Resigns

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) announced that Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Martin will remain with Torrid until May 26, 2023. The company said Paula Dempsey, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will assume the role of interim CFO until a successor is named.

Torrid noted that Hyon Park, Chief Technology Officer, will step in to lead supply chain, and Lisa Harper, CEO, will oversee other operational functions including stores and real estate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.