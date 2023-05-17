News & Insights

Torrid CFO Tim Martin Resigns

May 17, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) announced that Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Martin will remain with Torrid until May 26, 2023. The company said Paula Dempsey, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will assume the role of interim CFO until a successor is named.

Torrid noted that Hyon Park, Chief Technology Officer, will step in to lead supply chain, and Lisa Harper, CEO, will oversee other operational functions including stores and real estate.

