Torrent Power (NSE:TORNTPOWER) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 547.63

The average one-year price target for Torrent Power (NSE:TORNTPOWER) has been revised to 547.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 510.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 508.03 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.87% from the latest reported closing price of 552.45 / share.

Torrent Power Maintains 1.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrent Power. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TORNTPOWER is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 12,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,064K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORNTPOWER by 24.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,890K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,648K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORNTPOWER by 5.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 913K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORNTPOWER by 24.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 553K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORNTPOWER by 20.79% over the last quarter.

