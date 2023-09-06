TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS (NSE:TORNTPHARM) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 2,111.00

The average one-year price target for TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS (NSE:TORNTPHARM) has been revised to 2,111.00 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of 1,905.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,545.30 to a high of 2,538.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1,939.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TORNTPHARM is 0.12%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 11,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,505K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TORNTPHARM by 17.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,351K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,329K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,284K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 962K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

