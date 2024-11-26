News & Insights

Torr Metals Unveils New Gold Potential in Ontario

November 26, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Torr Metals Inc (TSE:TMET) has released an update.

Torr Metals Inc. has completed a major surface sampling program at its Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario, uncovering significant gold anomalies and untapped exploration potential. The project benefits from extensive infrastructure and is strategically positioned among gold-rich greenstone belts. With drilling permits secured and an upcoming geophysical survey, Torr Metals aims to refine exploration targets for potential new discoveries.

