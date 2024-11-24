News & Insights

Torque Metals Reports Successful AGM Resolution Outcomes

November 24, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and various share-related approvals. Key decisions such as the election and re-election of directors, as well as the ratification and approval of share placements, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders. This outcome highlights strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

