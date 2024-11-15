Torque Metals Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

Torque Metals Ltd. (AU:TOR) has released an update.

Torque Metals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 15,650,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a notable movement in their market activity. This new issuance reflects the conversion of options and convertible securities, potentially offering fresh opportunities for investors. Such developments could spark interest among those tracking stock market dynamics.

