Torq Resources Extends Financing Period Amid Exploration Goals

November 18, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Torq Resources Inc (TSE:TORQ) has released an update.

Torq Resources Inc. has extended the closing date for its $0.08 financing offering to December 13, 2024, after receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This extension allows the company more time to secure additional subscription agreements from investors. Torq Resources, based in Vancouver, focuses on copper and gold exploration in Chile, aiming for significant discoveries while adhering to high environmental, social, and governance standards.

