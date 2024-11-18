Torq Resources Extends Financing Period Amid Exploration Goals

Torq Resources Inc (TSE:TORQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Torq Resources Inc. has extended the closing date for its $0.08 financing offering to December 13, 2024, after receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This extension allows the company more time to secure additional subscription agreements from investors. Torq Resources, based in Vancouver, focuses on copper and gold exploration in Chile, aiming for significant discoveries while adhering to high environmental, social, and governance standards.

For further insights into TSE:TORQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.