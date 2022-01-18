Commodities

Toronto's full fleet of ploughs clear snow-covered streets

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Hundreds of ploughs cleared the streets of Toronto on Tuesday as weather conditions eased after a day of heavy snow storms in southeastern Canada.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of ploughs cleared the streets of Toronto on Tuesday as weather conditions eased after a day of heavy snow storms in southeastern Canada.

A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes brought blizzards to the region on Monday, forcing road closures and flight cancellations, and leaving some motorists stranded for several hours.

"This was a big storm with a large amount of snow," Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters at a briefing.

"All staff and ploughs are out today and on the job," Tory said, adding that crews were "experiencing challenges due to abandoned or parked cars."

Schools, which had been scheduled to reopen Monday for in-person classes, will remain shut on Tuesday, the Toronto District School Board said.

Further north, in national capital Ottawa, school bus service were cancelled due to poor road conditions, but parents could drive children to school.

Forecasters at Environment Canada cited some chance of snow flurries Tuesday evening in Toronto, while Ottawa was expected to get some sunshine.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular