US Markets

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison

Contributor
Anna Mehler Paperny Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

A man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people on a busy Toronto street in 2018, killing 11, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - A man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people on a busy Toronto street in 2018, killing 11, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Alek Minassian was found guilty last year of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16. One of the 16 later died in connection with injuries she suffered in the attack, and a judge said on Monday she considered the woman the 11th victim.

Minassian's sentencing was delayed pending a Supreme Court case on another matter to determine the constitutionality of consecutive parole ineligibility periods.

Minassian will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Anna.MehlerPaperny@thomsonreuters.com; 647-225-9609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular