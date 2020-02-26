Toronto stocks recover from virus driven sell-down

US Markets

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, recovering from a more than 4% loss over the past three sessions that was driven by fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 92.2 points, or 0.54%, at 17,269.57.

* The virus' spread to shores beyond China had triggered massive sell-offs in global equities over the past few sessions, as investors reassessed its potential economic impact.

* The technology sector was the best performer, led by gains in online marketplace operator Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.6%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.9%.

* The top gainers on the TSX were Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, which jumped 10.1% after posting stronger quarterly results, and OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, which rose 2.5%.

* Semafo Inc SMF.TO fell 3.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Northland Power NPI.TO, down 3.0% after touching a record high in the run-up to its fourth-quarter results.

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 89 issues declined for a 1.52-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 37.62 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial MFC.TO, Gold Standard GSV.TO and B2gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 17 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and 55 new lows, with total volume of 66.64 million shares.

