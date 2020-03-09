Toronto stocks plummet at the open as oil crash hurts energy sector

US Markets

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday as the heavyweight energy sector was pummeled by a crash in oil prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 953.2 points, or 5.89%, at 15,221.82.

