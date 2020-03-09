US Markets

Toronto stocks eye worst day since 2008 as energy sector reels from oil crash

Canada's main stock index was set for its worst day since 2008 on Monday as the heavyweight energy sector was pummeled by a crash in oil prices while fears of a recession from the coronavirus impact triggered a larger selloff.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1,595.15 points, or 9.86%, at 14,579.87.

* Deep losses at the open had triggered circuit breakers that halted trading on the bourse until 9:50 a.m.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was the worst performer by far, plunging 29% as oil prices lost a third of their value after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they would hike output after their three-year supply pact collapsed. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 8.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 6.8%.

* Broader global equities were also sold off, with many major bourses sinking into bear territory amid heightened fears of a recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak. MKTS/GLOB

* On the TSX, no issues were higher, while 226 issues declined with 30.96 million shares traded.

* There were no gainers on the TSX. Cenovus Energy CVE.TO led declines with a 47.6% drop, while the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy VET.TO, down 42.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy SU.TO, Athabasca Oil Co ATH.TO, and Chinook Energy CKE.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 93 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 56 new 52-week highs and 426 new lows, with total volume of 62.53 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

