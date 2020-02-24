Toronto stocks drop, gold miners gain as coronavirus fears spell risk-off mood
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canadian stocksfell more than 300 points on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases outside China led to fears of a pandemic and prompted a broad-based selloff.
* At 09:42 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 308.82 points, or 1.73%, at 17,534.71.
* A jump in coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea and Iran sent investors scrambling to safe havens such as gold and government bonds, causing large drops in global equity indexes. MKTS/GLOB * The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9% to become the sole gaining sector as major gold miners were propped up by a surge in bullion prices. GOL/
* On the TSX, 39 issues were higher, while 188 issues declined for a 4.82-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.43 million shares traded.
* The top gainers on the TSX were Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, which jumped 10.4% after a swathe of price target raises on the stock, and MTY Food Group MTY.TO, which rose 8.0% after posting a rise in its fourth-quarter earnings.
* Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO fell 11.2%, the most on the TSX, as it continued to retreat from last week's record high, while the second biggest loser was First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, down 10.8%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B BBDb.TO, B2gold Corp BTO.TO, and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO.
* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues, there were 83 new 52-week highs and 61 new lows, with total volume of 79.11 million shares.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))
