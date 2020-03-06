Toronto stocks drop at the open as coronavirus rout rages

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell sharply at the open on Friday as investors continued to dump equities amid fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 331.85 points, or 2%, at 16,222.14.

