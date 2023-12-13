News & Insights

Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX buys remaining stake in VettaFi for $848 mln

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 13, 2023 — 10:14 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - TMX Group X.TO, the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday it had acquired an around 78% stake in U.S. data analytics company VettaFi Holdings for $848 million (C$1.14 billion).

In January, the group took a 21% stake in the New York City-based firm, which values the total deal at $1.03 billion.

"From a strategic standpoint, this acquisition accelerates TMX's long-term global expansion, and increases the proportion of revenue derived from our Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics division, and from recurring sources," said John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group.

As part of the deal, the operator will also assume $100 million of VettaFi's debt.

VettaFi provides a database of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), analytics and indices, and the exchange operator's analytics business.

(1 Canadian dollar = $0.7422)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

