Toronto police shoot suspect carrying gun nearby school

Rami Ayyub Reuters
Toronto police shot and injured a suspect who was walking down a city street carrying a gun, and four nearby schools were placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Medics were at the scene of the incident, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The Toronto District School Board said on Twitter that two of the schools remain in lockdown, while two others were declared secure.

