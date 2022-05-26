US Markets

Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near school

Contributor
Rami Ayyub Reuters
Published

Toronto police shot and injured a man who was walking down a street carrying a gun in a city neighborhood, and five nearby schools were placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Adds details

May 26 (Reuters) - Toronto police shot and injured a man who was walking down a street carrying a gun in a city neighborhood, and five nearby schools were placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The suspect, whose condition was not immediately clear, was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, the police said.

The incident occurred in Port Union, a residential area north of Toronto's city center. Three of the schools remained on lockdown, while two others were declared "hold and secure" due to ongoing police work in the area, the Toronto District School Board said.

"Hold and secure" is a school response to an incident that occurs nearby but not on campus property, according to the CBC. The day continues as normal inside the school, but outer doors are locked and people cannot enter or leave.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Leslie Adler)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular