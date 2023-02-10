Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

Releads with newspaper report, transition; paragraphs 1-3,7,8

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned abruptly on Friday, shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported that he had an affair with a much younger staff member.

Tory, 68, acknowledged the relationship in a statement announcing his departure, saying it had ended earlier this year and the employee had left city hall.

Tory did not identify the staff member. The Star, citing unnamed sources, said the woman was a 31-year-old mayoral adviser.

"I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions," Tory said.

"Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said.

Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

He said he would work with city employees and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvey to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

"I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well," Tory said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.