Toronto home sales jump 42% in September, driving 4th month of record prices

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sales of Toronto-area homes rose for the third consecutive month in September, as low borrowing costs and pent-up demand lifted transactions by 42% from a year ago, helping to break average sale price records for the fourth straight month.

Total sales of existing homes jumped to 11,083, nearly matching July's three-year high, led by sharp increases in detached and semi-detached home transactions, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said on Tuesday. That helped lift the average price to C$960,772 ($724,509).

With condo listings about triple the level of sales, prices rose a muted 6.6%

"Further improvements in the economy, including job growth, would support

strong home sales moving forward," said TRREB President Lisa Patel. "However, it will be important to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, the related government policy response, and the impact on jobs and consumer confidence."

UBS said in a recent report that Toronto home prices faced the third-highest risk of a bubble among 25 global cities.

SEPTEMBER

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER 2019

YR/YR PCT CHANGE

TOTAL SALES

11,083

10,775

7,791

42.3%

AVERAGE PRICE

C$960,772

C$951,404

C$842,421

14%

NEW LISTINGS

20,420

18,491

15,616

30.8%

After preliminary seasonal adjustment

SEPTEMBER

MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE

SALES

9,767

-5.3%

AVERAGE PRICE

C$949,681

-3.4%

Sales by type of property

SEPTEMBER

YR/YR PCT CHANGE

DETACHED

5,559

54.7%

SEMI-DETACHED

1,140

53.0%

TOWNHOUSE

1,897

46.9%

CONDO APARTMENT

2,367

14.6%

Average price by type of property

SEPTEMBER

YR/YR PCT CHANGE

DETACHED

C$1,184,700

12.9%

SEMI-DETACHED

C$922,269

10.6%

TOWNHOUSE

C$748,437

10.5%

CONDO APARTMENT

C$634,756

6.6%

($1 = 1.3261 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

