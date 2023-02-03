US Markets

Toronto home prices fall in January, down 22% from peak

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

February 03, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in January as higher borrowing costs weighed on the city's once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Friday.

The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.04 million ($780,957) in January, down 1.2% from December and down 16.4% from a year ago. Prices were about 22% below February's peak.

Sales tumbled 44.6% from a year ago, while new listings were down 3.7%.

"Home prices declined over the past year as homebuyers sought to mitigate the impact of substantially higher borrowing costs," TRREB chief market analyst Jason Mercer said in a statement.

"While short-term borrowing costs increased again in January, negotiated medium-term mortgage rates, like the five-year fixed rate, have actually started to trend lower compared to the end of last year."

Last week, the Bank of Canada signaled it would pause its interest rate hiking campaign after it raised its benchmark rate to a 15-year high of 4.50%.

Investors are betting that the central bank will shift to cutting rates in the final quarter of 2023. 0#BOCWATCH

($1 = 1.3317 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.