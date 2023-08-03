News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Toronto home prices fall for second straight month in July

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

August 03, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home prices fell in July for the second straight month and home sales tumbled nearly 30% as the Bank of Canada continued to raise borrowing costs.

The average price of an area home fell 5.4% in July from June to C$1,118,374 ($837,796), while the number of sales declined 29.7%, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data showed on Thursday.

"It does appear that the sales momentum that we experienced earlier in the spring has stalled somewhat since the Bank of Canada restarted its rate tightening cycle in June," board President Paul Baron said in a statement.

The BoC raised its benchmark interest rate in June after a five month pause and then again last month to leave it at a 22-year high of 5%, aiming to slow the economy sufficiently to cool inflation.

Money markets see a roughly 75% chance that the central bank will tighten further this year. 0#BOCWATCH

On a year-over-year basis, the number of home sales rose 7.8% in July and the average home price was up 4.2%. Still, the average home price was down 16.2% from the February 2022 peak.

New listings rose at a faster pace than sales, climbing 11.5% year-over-year.

($1 = 1.3349 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.