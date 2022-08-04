US Markets

Toronto home prices fall for fifth month as 'significant' rate hikes dent sentiment

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell for the fifth straight month in July, as rapidly rising interest rates further doused the city's once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Thursday.

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell for the fifth straight month in July, as rapidly rising interest rates further doused the city's once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Thursday.

The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.07 million ($833,528) in July, down 6.2% from June and 19.5% from February's peak, according to a TRREB statement, but up 1.2% from a year ago.

Sales nearly halved from a year ago, compared with only a 4.1% decline in listings.

"With the benefit of hindsight, it appears that the Bank of Canada's rate increases started too late," TRREB President Kevin Crigger said in the statement. "With significant increases to lending rates in a short period, there has been a shift in consumer sentiment, not market fundamentals."

($1 = 1.2837 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular