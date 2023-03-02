Toronto-Dominion's first-quarter profit rises

Adds details

March 2 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO on Thursday posted higher quarterly profit, lifted by strong performance in its Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking business.

The lender's adjusted net income was C$4.2 billion ($3.09 billion), or C$2.23 per share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.8 billion, or C$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Canada's second-largest lender reported an overall net profit of C$1.6 billion, or C$0.82 a share, down from C$3.7 billion, or C$2.02 per share, a year ago.

The Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking business' net income grew 7% to $1.7 billion, lifted by strong volume growth in account openings and credit card activations during the quarter.

The results come as economic forecasts turn gloomy, heightening expectations of a recession and prompting lenders to set aside more capital in case customers fall behind on their loan payments.

Earlier this week, the lender agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve litigation by former Allen Stanford investors who accused them of contributing to the imprisoned financier's massive Ponzi scheme.

($1 = 1.3613 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.