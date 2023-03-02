US Markets
Toronto-Dominion's first-quarter profit rises

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 02, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO on Thursday posted higher quarterly profit, lifted by strong performance in its Personal and Commercial Banking business in Canada.

The lender's adjusted net income was C$4.2 billion ($3.09 billion), or C$2.23 per share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.8 billion, or C$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3613 Canadian dollars)

