Toronto-Dominion (TD) Down 3.8% as Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s TD shares declined 3.8% on the NYSE, in response to the release of second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Apr 30) results. Adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share were down 51% year over year. Also, adjusted net income declined 51% from the prior-year quarter to C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion).



The results were adversely impacted by a significant rise in provisions. However, a rise in revenues and lower expenses were tailwinds. Growth in loan and deposit balances was also impressive.



After considering certain non-recurring items, net income was C$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion), decreasing 52% year over year.



Adjusted Revenues Rise, Expenses Fall



Total revenues amounted to C$10.5 billion ($7.6 billion), up 3% on a year-over-year basis. This upside resulted from growth in net interest income.



Net interest income rose 10% year over year to C$6.5 billion ($4.7 billion). However, non-interest income came in at C$4.1 billion ($3 billion), down 7% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-interest expenses declined 2% from the prior year to C$5.1 billion ($3.7 billion).



Adjusted efficiency ratio was 48% compared with 50.2% on Apr 30, 2019. Fall in efficiency ratio indicates a rise in profitability.



Provision for credit losses jumped substantially year over year to C$3.2 billion ($2.3 billion).



Strong Balance Sheet, Capital & Profitability Ratios Weaken



Total assets came in at C$1.67 trillion ($1.20 trillion) as of Apr 30, 2020, up 15% from the prior quarter. Net loans grew 8% on a sequential basis to C$693.2 billion ($535.4 billion) and deposits jumped 19% to C$1.08 trillion ($0.8 trillion).



As of Apr 30, 2020, common equity Tier I capital ratio was 11.0%, down from 12.0% on Apr 30, 2019. Total capital ratio was 15.3% compared with the prior year’s 15.8%.



Return on common equity — on an adjusted basis — came in at 7.3%, down from 17.0% as of Apr 30, 2019.



Our Take



While Toronto-Dominion’s efforts toward improving revenues — both organically and inorganically — are supported by its diverse geographical presence, rising operating expenses are deterring bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, rising provisions for credit losses pose a near-term concern.

Toronto-Dominion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Foreign Banks



The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$1.4 billion ($1 billion), down 39% year over year. The results excluded certain one-time items.



Zacks #3 (Hold) Ranked Bank of Montreal’s BMO second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income was C$715 million ($519.9 billion), down 53% year over year.



Zacks #3 Ranked ICICI Bank’s IBN fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31) net income was INR12.21 billion ($161 million), up 26% from INR9.69 billion ($128 million) recorded in the prior-year period. Excluding coronavirus-related provisions, net income would have been INR32.60 billion ($431 million).



