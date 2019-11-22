US Markets

Toronto Dominion joins list of systemic global banks

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank has been added to a global list of systemic banks that must hold extra capital, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Friday. The FSB was updating its list of systemic banks.

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO has been added to a global list of systemic banks that must hold extra capital, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Friday.

The FSB was updating its list of systemic banks, introduced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis a decade ago when taxpayers had to bail out struggling lenders.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular