Toronto Dominion joins list of systemic global banks

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO has been added to a global list of systemic banks that must hold extra capital, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Friday.

The FSB was updating its list of systemic banks, introduced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis a decade ago when taxpayers had to bail out struggling lenders.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

