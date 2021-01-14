Toronto-Dominion Bank To Buy Wells Fargo' Canadian Direct Equipment Finance Business

(RTTNews) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TD.TO) agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC) Canadian Direct Equipment Finance business.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Wells Fargo's Canadian Direct Equipment Finance business provides loans and leases covering a full range of commercial equipment for businesses across Canada. The business has about C$1.5 billion in assets and more than 120 employees. It is headquartered in Mississauga, with regional offices across the country, including Montreal and Calgary.

