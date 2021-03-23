Toronto Dominion Bank To Buy Headlands Tech Global Markets For Undisclosed Terms- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Headlands Tech Holdings, LLC on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement under which Toronto Dominion will acquire Chicago-based quantitative fixed income trading company Headlands Tech Global Markets, LLC. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to widen TD Securities' automated trading infrastructure and capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-2021 and once done, Toronto Dominion anticipates the deal to have minimum impact on its capital. Headlands Tech Global Markets' 15 employees, including Co-CEOs Martin Mannion and Matthew Schrager, will join TD Securities upon completion of the deal.

Commenting on the deal, Bob Dorrance, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, TD Securities, said, "This acquisition further strengthens our electronic bond trading infrastructure and underscores our commitment to delivering data-driven innovation and growing our global platform. Headlands Tech Global Markets' platform and people will expand our U.S. capabilities in the municipal and corporate bond markets."

D Securities served as financial advisor to Toronto Dominion Bank in this transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.