Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Toronto, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 14.33%. The retail and wholesale bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.78 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.88%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 2.76% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.43%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.11 is up 4.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.24%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Toronto-Dominion's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, TD expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $6.90 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 15.38%.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, TD presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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