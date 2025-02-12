Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed at $59.95, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

The retail and wholesale bank's shares have seen an increase of 10.93% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 6.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, down 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.42 billion, up 3.47% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.52 per share and a revenue of $42.51 billion, representing changes of -3.83% and +1.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. Toronto-Dominion Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.9.

Meanwhile, TD's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. TD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

