Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $67.52, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had gained 11.86% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 11.29% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 12.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toronto-Dominion Bank as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 0.63% from the prior-year quarter.

TD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $33.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.59% and -2.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Toronto-Dominion Bank's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.55.

We can also see that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.