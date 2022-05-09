Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $71.10, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had lost 6.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toronto-Dominion Bank as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.09%.

TD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $33.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.59% and -2.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Toronto-Dominion Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

We can also see that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

