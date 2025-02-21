Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) standing at $59.83, reflecting a -0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had gained 5.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Toronto-Dominion Bank will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.36, reflecting a 7.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.45 billion, reflecting a 3.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $42.38 billion, which would represent changes of -4.53% and +0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% lower. Right now, Toronto-Dominion Bank possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.04 for its industry.

Meanwhile, TD's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.