Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed the most recent trading day at $60.89, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had gained 2.97% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Toronto-Dominion Bank will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Toronto-Dominion Bank is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.8 billion, up 3.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion, which would represent changes of -6.32% and -11.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toronto-Dominion Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Toronto-Dominion Bank's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.98.

It is also worth noting that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.