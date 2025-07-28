Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) ended the recent trading session at $74.11, demonstrating a -1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail and wholesale bank had gained 3.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.41, reflecting a 6% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $43.92 billion, indicating changes of -0.52% and +4.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.32% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Toronto-Dominion Bank possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.15, which means Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TD's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

