Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) reached $63.28, with a +0.16% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.35%.

The retail and wholesale bank's shares have seen an increase of 8.26% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 22, 2025. On that day, Toronto-Dominion Bank is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.74 billion, indicating a 5.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $43.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.49% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower. Toronto-Dominion Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.68 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.