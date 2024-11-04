Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) ended the recent trading session at $55.03, demonstrating a +0.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The retail and wholesale bank's stock has dropped by 13.69% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Toronto-Dominion Bank boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.11 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

