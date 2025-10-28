Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) closed at $82.72, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.8%.

Shares of the retail and wholesale bank witnessed a gain of 2.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.48%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 4, 2025. On that day, Toronto-Dominion Bank is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.87 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of +2.26% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Right now, Toronto-Dominion Bank possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Toronto-Dominion Bank is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.91. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.88.

Also, we should mention that TD has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.